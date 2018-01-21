Siddique re-elected as President of AFI

Rawalpindi

Mian Mohammad Siddique Akber was re-elected as the President of Anjuman Faizul Islam (AFI) Rawalpindi for next three year term in the election held here. The election results were announced by Election Commissioner of AFI Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah in the annual meeting of the general council.

According to the results of Election Commission of AFI, the general council of Anjuman Faizul Islam Rawalpindi also elected Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed as senior vice President, Prof. Dr. Aziz Ahmed Hashmi vice president, Mrs. Izhar Fatima as Vice President, Raja Fateh Khan as General Secretary, Major (R) Basharat Ahmed Kayani as Joint Secretary, Raja Muhammad Sabir Hussain as Financial Secretary, Muhammad Badar Munir as Publicity Secretary and fifteen members of the Executive Committee of the Anjuman.

Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian and other office bearers took oath of their offices given by election commissioner Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah. Re-elected president of AFI thanked the members of general council who posed their confidence on him. He expressed his commitment towards making the AFI more helpful and result oriented to its responsibilities. He reminded that AFI was established in 1943 at the behest of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.—APP