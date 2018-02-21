Siddiqi expresses solidarity with family of martyred civilian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqui, along with a party delegation, today, visited Astanpora Siobug area of Badgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of 55-year-old mentally-challenged civilian, Syed Habibullah, who was shot dead by Indian troops the other day.

Bilal Siddiqui said that killing the innocent Kashmiris had become a hobby for trigger-happy and blood-thirsty Indian troops and they were enjoying it under the special powers given to them by their political bosses in New Delhi.

He said, such kind of cold-blooded murders every now and then are part of same coercive policy which is being continuously executed by the Indian rulers since 1947 to compel the freedom-loving people of occupied Kashmir to shun their resistance to India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. “But history bears testimony to the fact that these brutal means and methods have failed in the past and will not be successful in future, he added.—KMS