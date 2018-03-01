SIDC to inaugurated today

Sialkot

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi would formally inaugurate here on Thursday the Sports Industries Development Centre (SIDC), a core initiative in the strategy of infusing mechanized inflatable ball technology in the local industry. The centre has been established with a total cost of Rs. 436 million provided by the federal government while SMEDA is the executing agency. A Board of Management led by the private sector is handling the affairs of the project. SIDC would help develop prototype balls for local industry, get their staff trained and thereby enable local manufacturers to replace their existing set up of hand stitched ball with mechanized ball. It would also help develop imported machinery locally through reverse engineering, IPR facilitation for mechanized inflatable ball. It would also help in IPR facilitation and manufacturing of mechanized inflatable balls for SMEs so that the sector embraces new technology and maintains its present share in international trade of inflatable balls. The installed capacity on single shift basis is 1000,000 balls per year on a single shift basis.—APP