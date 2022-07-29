Sibtain elected Punjab Assembly Speaker

The Punjab Assembly elected PTI’s Sibtain Khan, who was a joint candidate of his party and the PML-Q, as the new speaker on Friday.

The Punjab Assembly speaker’s seat fell vacant after the former office-bearer, Pervez Elahi was elected as the Punjab chief minister.

Sibtain won the election after obtaining 185 votes against the 175 votes obtained by PML-N’s Saif ul Malook Khokhar, who was the Opposition’s joint candidate.

Four votes were rejected during the session presided over by PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai.

Ahead of the elections, the newly-appointed assembly secretary Inayatullah Lak approved the nomination papers of both the

candidates after scrutiny. Prior to the commencement of the voting process, PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sindhu tried to raise a point of objection related to the position of the polling booth, saying that cameras were installed above it. Following his objection, the location of the polling booth was changed.