Sibi-Harnai-Khost sections railways to be completed soon

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways was facing several problems in completing rehabilitation work of Sibi-Harnai (95 kms), Harnai-Khost (39 kms) sections due to law and order situation but hopefully the section will be completed during this year. “Around 90 percent work has been completed on both sections and the department was taking many steps to complete the sections as soon as possible,” sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The Harnai-Khost (39 kms) section is scheduled to be completed in February 2018 but due to the non release of funds and slow development work the department was not able to complete rehabilitation work on time, they added. During the last five years, Ministry of Railways has actively pursued the revival of Pakistan Railways infrastructure and had undertaken steps to rebuild the Sibi-Harnai and Harnai-Khost. They said that Pakistan Railways had already rehabilitated Kohat-Rawalpindi rail track besides renovating and rehabilitating four railway stations, two each in Rawalpindi and Peshawar Divisions to facilitate the passengers of the Kohat Express.—APP

