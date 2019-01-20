SIBACOM, technology exhibition held

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

“Significance of the technology has become more and more with the increasing competition between men and machines, but the ultimate victory always goes to the men”, said the Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui while addressing the participants of SIBACOM-2019.

This is the flagship event of Sukkur IBA University, which is being organized by the departments of electrical engineering and computer science regularly for last four years. According to him, 21st century is the century of change, especially in the fields of education, science and technology. Today we are facing the challenges of artificial changes, which too fortunately could not take place without human intervention. Elaborating the purpose of the SIBACOM, Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui said that, these competitions are organized to create love of science and technology among the youngsters, as our future lies in the development of science and technology. He urged upon the youngsters to work hard to compete the rapidly changing technologies. “Men made machines can follow our commands, but could not lead us”, he remarked.

Later he distributed prizes among the winning teams. Earlier the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui along with Registrar Engr. Zahid Hussain Khand and other senior faculty.

