Sialvi takes back his protest call

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Custodian of Sial Sharif Shrine of Sargodha Pir Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi has taken back his call of protest after meeting Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.

While speaking to media after the meeting, the chief minister said that a committee has been constituted to resolve differences between the government and Pir Sialvi, adding that political rivals tried to create acrimony between them.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Zaeem Qadri, Pir Riazud Din from Rawalpindi, Pir Mudassir Taunsvi of Taunsa Sharif and Khateeb Data Darbar shrine Ramzan Sialvi attended the meeting.

Three provincial lawmakers of the ruling party, Maulana Rehmatullah, Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi and Muhammad Khan Baloch had submitted their resignations, on the direction of Pir Sialvi.

Earlier, Sialvi while addressing a public gathering in Lahore had also set a seven-day deadline for the government, for enforcing Shariah or risk protests across the country. The Pir also called for the “jail bharo” movement starting from Jan 27.