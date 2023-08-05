KARACHI – Three coaches of Sialkot bound Allama Iqbal Express derailed near Padidan railway station earlier today, suspending traffic from Karachi for hours.

Bahauddin Zakriya Express, Fareed Express, Green Line, Khyber Mail and Sukkur Express were behind schedule due to the derailment of Allama Iqbal Express.

However, railways traffic towards Karachi continued as per normal routine.

As per Pakistan Railways spokesperson, no casualty has been reported. The exact cause of derailment has not been ascertained so far.

After completing repair and rehabilitation work, Allama Iqbal Express has been put back on track and it is heading towards its destination, the spokesperson said.