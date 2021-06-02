Sialkot AC Sonia transferred a month after rebuked by Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE – The Punjab government has transferred Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf a month after she was slammed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan during a visit to Ramadan Bazar last month.

Reports said that Sadaf has been posted to Pind Dadan Khan (Jhelum district) with immediate effect as she was found responsible for the outburst of the PTI leader.

On May 2, a video of Awan lashing out at the bureaucrat over her failure to maintain standard of fruits and ensure availability of sugar in Ramadan Bazaar went viral on social media.

The special assistant can be heard in the video telling the AC that keeping check and balance is her duty and this is what she is paid for.

AC Sonia Sadaf tried to handle the matter but she went from the scene after the criticism.

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, it drew mixed response from users and government officials with some hitting out at the politician for misbehaving with the AC.

Later, AC Sonia Sadaf gave response on the incident in a video posted on Twitter.

Sadaf can be heard saying that this is not the way to talk to people, adding: “We have been performing the duties throughout the day”.

She went on to say that the special assistant can convey the concerns in a civilized manner.

The assistant commission said that if the fruits rot due to hot weather then “human error” should also be taken into account.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/sialkot-ac-sonia-sadaf-reacts-to-firdous-ashiq-awans-rebuke-video/