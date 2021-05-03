Sialkot AC Sonia Sadaf reacts to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s rebuke (VIDEO)

Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf has responded after a video in which Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous is scolding her over poor quality of fruits at stalls of Sasta Ramadan Bazar went viral a day earlier.

Awan on Sunday conducted a visit to the shopping facility set up to provide various edible items to public at subsidized prices for inspection.

During the visit, some buyers complained the CM’s aide about substandard quality of food times when she started shouting at the assistant commissioner for negligence.

The government officer tried to convince the visiting politician but all in vein, thus, the AC went outside of the bazaar.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing mixed response from users and government officials.

Imagine you are a qualified professional, competed with the best of best and then was appointed an AC and you get humiliated in public by an FA pass.

Imagine you are a qualified professional, competed with the best of best and then was appointed an AC and you get humiliated in public by an FA pass.

Poor soul #SoniaSadaf You Were Very Polite !!!#ACSialkot#FirdousAshiqAwan

Now, the response of AC Sonia Sadaf has also been posted on Twitter.

Sadaf can be heard saying that this is not the way to talk to people, adding: “We have been performing the duties throughout the day”.

She went on to say that the special assistant can convey the concerns in a civilized manner.

This is the difference between a selected person & a person who has come to merit through hard work & dedication.Look at the language of AC #SoniaSadaf and then look at the language of #FirdousAshiq, a non-elected rude woman.#WeStandwithSoniaSadaf

The assistant commission said that if the fruits rot due to hot weather then “human error” should also be taken into account.

Public Reaction to Firdous Awan’s outburst

"Firdous Ashiq Awan"see who made "Sonia Sadaf"AC! Disrespect someone in public just for cheap fame and just to hide government incompetence is not good at all! you must thanks to "ALLAH" bcZ she did not even gave a response or insult you! #ACSIALKOT #SoniaSadaf #FirdousAshiqAwan

Proud of #Soniasadaf, you proven that literate and illiterate can never be equal. #civilservantsdesirerespect

Publicly ridiculing #SoniaSadaf for the sake of publicity is absolutely uncalled for and beneath the level of professionalism #FirdousAshiqAwan should ask for apology For her Unethical behavior.#ACSIALKOT

Some users of the view that bureaucrats are also answerable to public.

Most of assistant commissioners are just enjoying the perks of their authority, protocol, shaan-o-shaukat. They are unable to control price, encroachment, quality standards, what ever they are supposed to do. Well done @Dr_FirdousPTI Madam👍