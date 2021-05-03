Sialkot AC Sonia Sadaf reacts to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s rebuke (VIDEO)

Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf has responded after a video in which Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous is scolding her over poor quality of fruits at stalls of Sasta Ramadan Bazar went viral a day earlier.

Awan on Sunday conducted a visit to the shopping facility set up to provide various edible items to public at subsidized prices for inspection.

During the visit, some buyers complained the CM’s aide about substandard quality of food times when she started shouting at the assistant commissioner for negligence.

The government officer tried to convince the visiting politician but all in vein, thus, the AC went outside of the bazaar.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing mixed response from users and government officials.

Now, the response of AC Sonia Sadaf has also been posted on Twitter.

Sadaf can be heard saying that this is not the way to talk to people, adding: “We have been performing the duties throughout the day”.

She went on to say that the special assistant can convey the concerns in a civilized manner.

The assistant commission said that if the fruits rot due to hot weather then “human error” should also be taken into account.

Public Reaction to Firdous Awan’s outburst

Some users of the view that bureaucrats are also answerable to public.

 

