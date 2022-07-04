SIA sleuths raid several areas in central Kashmir

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday raided several areas in central Kashmir, including Bopat, Beerwah in Budgam.

Officials said that sleuths of the agency also raided the residence of Fayaz Ahmad, General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), at Bopat in Beerwah Budgam.

Hurriyat leader Fayaz was arrested on June 10 this year and is being investigated by the agency in connection with a fake case registered at SIA police station in Jammu. As per KMS sources, the SIA was unable to find anything objectionable during the house raid. Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the continued arrest of party General Secretary Fayaz Ahmad and demanded his immediate release.

The spokesman said that Fayyaz Ahmed was arrested by the SIA in Srinagar on June 10 and shifted to an interrogation center in Jammu. He said that Fayyaz, who hails from Bopat village in Budgam, has been accused of being involved in pro-freedom activities.

The spokesman deplored that keeping him under constant investigation without presenting him in court is a clear violation of law. He said that, on one hand, Fayyaz Ahmed was kept in illegal detention where he was being subjected to physical and mental torture, while, on the other, the police were continuously harassing his family members.—KMS