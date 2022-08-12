South Korean Si Woo Kim and American J.J. Spaun share the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championships after Day 1.

The two finished tied at the top after shooting rounds of 8-under 62 on the TPC Southwind golf course courtesy of eight birdies almost guaranteeing their appearance in the second tournament next week.

Sahith Theegala, who could make a strong case for PGA TOUR rookie of the year, sits a further shot back after making a 30-foot putt on his final hole for a 63.

Among the four another shot back was Tony Finau who is coming off two straight victories. Finau’s 64 on the FedEx St. Jude Day 1 is his 10th consecutive round at 68 or lower, dating to a 66 in the final round of The Open.

Notable names Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sit 86th and 77th respectively.

Scheffler, The Masters champion had a frustrating day of a few odd bounces and a lot of missed chances on the green to finish with a 1-over 71 while the Irishman McIlroy had to make two late birdies to salvage a 70.

With the distractions of the LIV drama behind them, the next step for everyone is to make the top 70 in order to play the BMW Championship next week with the top 30 from there moving on to the finale at East Lake.