Shuttle service to be launched from Rawat, Koral Chowk to new Islamabad Airport

Rawalpindi

In order to provide safe and comfortable travelling facility to the citizens, the government will start a shuttle service for Rawat and Koral Chowk to new Islamabad Airport, 35 kilometers long route said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning, Rao Atif Raza.

Chairing a meeting held here at Deputy Commissioner Office he said a private company, Faisal Movers has been selected through proper bidding process. The company will run the shuttle service on the route and make arrangements to provide high quality, safe and comfortable service for the people.

The meeting was attended by Transporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Sara Hayat, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Khalid Yameen Satti, Assistant Commissioner, Saddar, Tasneem Ali Khan, representative of Faisal Movers Numan Hafeez and Ghulam Rasool and other officers concerned.

The ADC directed the representative of the company to launch the bus service on the route on trial basis while the fare for different stops at the route would be finalized later.

The Secretary RTA briefed the meeting about the service and informed that after every five km distance, proper bus stations would be established for the facilitation of the commuters.

He further said that the company has proposed Rs 30 fare from one station to other while the regular commuters will be issued monthly cards at a cost of Rs 2500.—APP