shuttle service from Rawat, Koral Chowk to new airport to start by April end

Rawalpindi

In order to provide safe and comfortable travelling facility to the citizens, a shuttle service for Rawat and Koral Chowk to new International Islamabad Airport will be initiated by end of April on trial basis. Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti said a private company, Faisal Movers has been selected through proper bidding process for the service.

The company will run the buses on the 35 kilometers long route and make arrangements to provide high quality, safe and comfortable service for the people.

He said the company has been directed to start the bus service while the fare for different stops at the route would be finalized later.

The Secretary informed that after every five km distance, proper bus stations would be established for the facilitation of the commuters.

He further said that the company has proposed Rs 30 fare from one station to other with monthly cards at a cost of Rs 2500 for the regular commuters.

To a question he said, RTA Rwp challaned 2149 Public Service Vehicles and impounded 434 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during February and March. He informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said that fines amounting to over Rs 1.9 were imposed on the rules violators.

RTA officials have been directed to take action against transporters found involved in overcharging the passengers. No one would be allowed to fleece commuters adding that the vehicles of those indulging in overcharging would also be impounded.

He warned the transporters not to violate the rules else strict action would be taken against them. The transporters could not increase fares on their own, he added.—APP