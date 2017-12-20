Shutter-down against police punch

Staff Report

Badin

The shutter-down strike was observed on Tuesday in Badin and other parts of district, on the call of Sindh Tarki Passand party (STPP) against the police punch over the peaceful protesters (growers) in Karachi the couple days ago and delay of crushing season by the mill owners. The main shops, markets and other shopping centers remained closed during the strike. However, traffic on the main roads was also suspended as result of the strike.

On the occasion, workers and supporters of STPP led by local leaders including Raul Bux Chang, Murad Ali, Rustam Chandio and others have also staged protest rallies in different parts of the district in the favor of the growers. While addressing the protesters, speakers observed that Sindh Govt always maintains the aversion mores for the growers of Sindh adding that it was making decision against the interests of the local growers, intending to benefit the millers