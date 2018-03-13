Shutdown in Srinagar, Shopian, Islamabad

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, shutdown is being observed in Srinagar, Shopian and Islamabad areas, today, against the killing of three youth by Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in Islamabad district.

Police said that two of the martyred youth were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Islamabad. The identity of the third youth was being ascertained.

Internet speed has been reduced train service has been suspended in the Valley. Shopian is observing shutdown on eighth straight day, today. All shops, business establishments and school are closed while no traffic is on the roads in the areas.

Class work at the University of Kashmir will remain suspended and all the examinations scheduled, today, have been postponed.—KMS