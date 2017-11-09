Shutdown in Pulwama for second day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have announced total boycott of the talks with the India-appointed interlocutor, Dineshawar Sharma.

No leader from any Hurriyat forum has met with the interlocutor, who is in Srinagar, since Monday. APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India had never been sincere and serious in resolving the Kashmir dispute through meaningful talks. The JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that intimidations, suppression and coercion could not force the resistance leadership to enter into any dialogue.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Maulvi Bashir Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Bilal Siddiqui, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, Ghulam Nabi War, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Tehreek-e-Wadat Islami in their separate statements rejected the offer for so-called talks. They reiterated to continue their struggle till freedom. The said that the interlocutor’s appointment was meant to buy time to suppress the Kashmir’s struggle.

The Spokesman of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement said that the final solution to the Kashmir dispute could be sorted by honoring the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The procedure for reaching a just conclusion, he added, can either be adopted as given in the United Nations Security Council resolutions or all the three parties can by mutual deliberations find a viable way.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district for the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of three youth by Indian troops on Monday night. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. Mobile and internet services continued to remain suspended throughout the district.

Despite the internet gag, multiple rounds of funerals were held in Lassipora area of Pulwama district for a youth, Waseem Ganai, who along with his two associates was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the district. Amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, several armed youth gave him a gun-salute at his funeral. People from various walks of life including a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation participated in the funeral prayers.

A protest demonstration led by Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement was held at Drabgam in Shopian against the unrelenting Indian oppression in the territory.

On the other hand, a police constable committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree in Akhnoor area of Jammu region. This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 392 since January 2007.—KMS