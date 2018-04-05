Shutdown observed on 4th successive day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, curfew and restrictions were imposed by the Indian authorities across the territory to prevent a solidarity march towards Shopian, Wednesday.

Call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to express solidarity with the people and families of 18 martyrs, massacred by the Indian troops on Sunday. The authorities sealed all main roads and highways including Pulwama-Shopian highway with barricades. The troops were deployed in large numbers in Srinagar, Pulwama and South Kashmir districts to prevent the march.

Indian police barred the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, from coming out of his Hyderpora residence while arrested Mirwaiz Umar Farooq along with Hurriyat leader Hilal Ahmad War after he defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Shopian town.

The puppet authorities continued to put Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Bilal Siddiqi, Umar Aadil Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir under house arrest or in jail.

Complete shutdown was observed on the fourth consecutive day, today, against the killings. All business establishments were closed while public transport was sparse.—KMS