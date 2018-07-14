Shutdown marks Kashmir Martyrs’ Day in IOK

Curbs in Srinagar to prevent march

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, today, as the day of renewal of the pledge that they will continue the mission of these martyrs till the achievement of the inalienable right to self-determination.

The day was marked by complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir call for which was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The occupation authorities had imposed restrictions in Srinagar and Kupwara district and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in other major towns in strength to prevent people from conducting a march towards Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where the martyrs of 13th July are buried. The authorities put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Yasin Malik, under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading the march. Indian police arrested Mirwaiz Umar Farooq along with Hurriyat leader, Hilal Ahmed War, when he defied his house detention and tried to march towards Naqashband Sahib while leading a procession. The authorities also barred people from offering Juma prayers at different mosques including Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Jamia Masjid Trehgam Kupwara and Jamia Majid Chekpora Kupwara.

On 13th July in 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Pro-freedom leaders and organizations in their statements paid rich tributes to the martyrs of 13th July and said that the mission of these martyrs remained unfinished and the ongoing freedom struggle was the continuation of the movement triggered by the martyrdom of the martyrs of 1931.

Meanwhile, several people were injured in Trehgam area of Kupwara, today, when Indian troops used brute force on the demonstrators.

Two Indian troops including an officer were killed while another was injured in an attack in Achabal area of Islamabad district, today.

Speakers at a seminar organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter at its office in Islamabad reierated that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not be allowed to go waste.

Kashmiris and Pakistanis held a demonstrations in European capitals including Brussels to pay homage to 13th July martyrs.—KMS

