Shutdown marked by restrictions observed in IIOJK

Protest demos, rallies held across world against G20 huddle

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown, marked by restrictions imposed by the Modi-led Indian regime, was observed against the flopped G20 meeting in Srinagar, today, as many countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and Mexico stayed away from the huddle.

Heavy deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary, elite National Security Guard and marine commandos were deployed around the G20 venue on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Shopkeepers mostly from Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Budshaw Chowk, Maisuma and other areas of Srinagar were summoned to Indian army camps and police stations, and were directed to open their shops, today. They were warned of dire consequences for not obeying the order. However, despite this, most of the Kashmiri business community closed shops to register their protest. Traffic movement was nowhere seen while movement of the locals was restricted. People were asked to stay indoors. Call for the shutdown was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Speakers addressing a sit-in protest organized by APHC-AJK outside the United Nations office in Islamabad called for settlement of the Kashmir dis-pute through exercise of the right to self-determination. The participants submitted a memo-randum to the UN office drawing the attention of Antonio Guterres towards the Indian government’s Machiavellian move to host G20’s working group meeting in the disputed territory.

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference in the Indian city of Bengaluru said that Modi regime turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the notorious American military prison, Guantanamo. She informed the Indians that if they visit Kashmir today they will see that the place which was converted to an open-air prison after the abrogation of Article 370, has been converted into Guantanamo jail now. Even houses, she added, have been taken over and everything at homes has been turned upside down. On China’s opposition to the G20 meeting in Kashmir, Mufti said it was a consequence of abrogating Article 370 that now even China is talking about the Kashmir dispute alongside Pakistan.

People across Europe particularly the United Kingdom held protest demonstrations against the G20 meeting in IIOJK. Protesters came out in Glas-gow, Bradford, Manchester, Nelson, Luton and Birmingham to condemn the Group’s meeting. Rais-ing pro-freedom slogans, the demonstrators sought immediate cancellation of the meeting.

Massive protest rallies were also held in different cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including its capital Muzaffarabad and Kotli against the G20 event .

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations. The APHC in a statement said that by holding the G20 event in Srinagar the Modi regime wants to mislead the world community about the grave human rights situation and cover up its crimes in the occupied territory.

Indian troops since a week have stepped up house raids and cordon and search operations to terrorize the people.