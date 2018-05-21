Shutdown, march towards Eidgah in IOK today

Curfew-like restrictions continue in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed and a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar will be conducted, today, to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

Call for the strike and march has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on 21st of May 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. On the same day, in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

The puppet authorities continued to impose curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar for the second successive day, today. Barricades have been laid to thwart people from staging protests and participating in the march. Lanes and by lanes are sealed with concertina wires, while transport is not allowed to move through downtown areas. The locals complained that due to restrictions they were facing difficulties to move in the holy month of Ramadan. The authorities continued to put resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik either under house detentions or in jails.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the imposition of restrictions and arrest of resistance leaders by Indian police on the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir. The APHC described the visit as purely a military operation.

A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured after troops opened fire on a group of protesters at Arampora in Sopore. The minor boy identified as Rizwan Ahmad Kaboo was shifted to Soura hospital for head injury operation.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement paid tributes to prominent liberation leader, Ishfaq Majeed Wani who was martyred by the Indian troops during Ramadan in 1990.

In New York, the widely-circulated US newspaper New York Times in its editorial stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through tripartite dialogue involving Pakistan, India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The editorial also urged the United States and other world powers to channelize their efforts to end Kashmir imbroglio. Referring to the unsuccessful iron-hand policy of the Indian government in Kashmir, the newspaper said heavy-handed tactics may hold territory, but they lose the population.—KMS