Shutdown in IOK today against civilian killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown, today, to protest against the killings in Kupwara, Handwara and Shopian.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that India had turned occupied Kashmir into a killing field. They said that the job of pro-Hindu puppet rulers had restricted to justify the killings at the hands of Indian forces in the territory.

Meanwhile, on the call of resistance leadership, a protest march was held outside Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front office at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar, today, to condemn the killings. A large number of people including resistance leaders and activists participated in the protest.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the miserable condition of the Kashmiri prisoners including party Chairman, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.—KMS