Shutdown in Valley, parts of Jammu against killings

ISLAMABAD :Complete shutdown ,in Indian occupied Kashmir, is observed today across the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region against the killing of six youth during cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Kulgam district on Friday .

According to Kashmir Media Service, all shops and other commercial establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in Kashmir Valley, Banihal town in Ramban district and other parts of Jammu region.

Thin attendance was recorded in government offices. Call for the strike was given the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to mourn the killings of six youth, killed by the troops in Qazigund on Friday.

