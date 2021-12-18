Shutdown in Srinagar, other areas against mass arrests, killings in fake encounter

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, protest strike is being observed in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir Valley against mass ar-rests, including the detention of a woman and her daughter, and killing of innocent youth in fake en-counters in the territory.

Shops and other business establishments remain shut in downtown and other areas of Srinagar and several other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Call for the strike was given by pro-freedom or-ganizations including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kash-mir Justice League, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, and Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum to press for the release of all ille-gally detained Kashmiris including the woman, Afroza and her daughter Aisha as well as to protest against the killing of youth in fake encounters. Afroza and Aisha were arrested by Indian police for raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans during a demonstration against the killing of two youth in Rangreth area of Srinagar on Monday.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities once again did not allow people to offer Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.—KMS