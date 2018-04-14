Shutdown in several areas of IOK against Kulgam killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown continued in South and North Kashmir, today, against the killing of four civilians by Indian troops in Kulgam district.

All shops and commercial establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. Four civilians were killed after Indian troops opened fire on protesters in Khudwani area of Kulgam.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities continued to suspend internet services in Srinagar city and in South Kashmir areas besides suspending Banihal-Baramulla train service. The authorities had also imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings.—KMS