Shutdown in Ladakh against false hopes raised by Modi regime

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people in Ladakh observed a complete shutdown, today, against the false hopes raised by the India’s Modi regime after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution in August 2019.

Call for the strike was given by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, the two prominent groups representing political, religious and social organisations in Ladakh.

The two organisations had been formed after the Modi regime, on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi regime split IIOJK into territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The shutdown call had been given as the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs neither invited the LAB and KDA for talks nor set up any Committee for negotiations.—KMS