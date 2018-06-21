Shutdown in IOK today against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, Thursday, against the continued killing spree by the Indian troops in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. It also aimed at registering protest against the cold-blooded murder of veteran Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupied territory had witnessed a sudden spike since the Eid day. Eight youth had been brutally martyred so far by the Indian forces while an injured was struggling for life at a hospital in Srinagar. Scores of people have also been critically injured many in their eyes as bullets and pellets had been used unrestrained.

The leaders said that the cordon and search operations had returned with a vengeance to the villages especially in South Kashmir during which people were being beaten and harassed. “In Pampore once again an incident of using four civilians as human shields during CASO has also surfaced while 14 young boys have been forcibly picked up by the forces during nocturnal raids at their home in Pulwama. The forces’ personnel raided many houses including that of a senior journalist Syed Tajammul Imran in Shopian and harassed the inmates and this ugly phenomenon is continuing unabated,” they added.

The resistance leaders strongly denouncing the brutalities of the Indian forces reiterated that the policy of repression through use of force and military power being adopted by India in occupied Kashmir was no solution to the problem at hand and it was bound to fail.

They also demanded an international probe into the gruesome murder of Shujaat Bukhari. They appreciated the contribution of the journalist fraternity in occupied Kashmir regarding the ongoing freedom movement.—KMS