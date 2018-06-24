Shutdown in IOK against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Islamabad and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir to mourn the killing of five Kashmiris by the Indian troops.

The troops had killed these people in Srigufwara area of Islamabad district, yesterday. Shops, business establishments and educational institutions are closed and traffic is off the roads in the two districts.

Complete shutdown in also being observed in Zainakote – the native area of one of the martyred youth Dawood Ahmed Sofi – and its adjoining localities in Srinagar. The puppet authorities continue to suspend mobile internet services for the second consecutive day, today, in Srinagar, Islamabad and Pulwama districts.—KMS