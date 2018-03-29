Shutdown in Budgam to remember 3 martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Chadoora area of Budgam district on the first anniversary of three youth killed in firing by Indian troops in the area, last year.

All shops and businesses establishments were shut in Chadoora town while public traffic remained off the roads in major areas like Wathoora, Chadoora and Nagam of the district.

Zahid Rashid Ganai, Amir Fayaz Waza, and Ishaq Ahmed Wani were killed and 35 others injured after the troops opened fire on protesters at Durbug in Chadoora on this day in 2017. A video of the incident, shared widely on social media websites, showed forces firing directly on the protesters.

Meanwhile, gunshots were heard during a cordon and search-operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, today. The administration closed all schools in Sunderbani sub division.—KMS