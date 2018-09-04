Shutdown in Boniyar against minor girl’s murder

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Boniyar area of Uri in Baramulla district against the murder of a minor girl.

All shops and business establishments remained closed in Boniyar, today. Angry protesters blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway demanding arrest of minor’s murderer. The body of 9-year-old girl, Muskan Jan was found in Trikanjan forest on Sunday, ten days after she went missing.

While police claimed that the girl was apparently killed by a wild animal, the locals said that she was murdered.—KMS

