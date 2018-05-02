Shutdown hits normal life in Valley

Srinagar

Shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani the Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman, Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq the Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman and Yasin Malik the JKLF Chairman against killing of two militants and a civilian in Monday’s encounter in Drubgam Pulwama has hit normal life across Kashmir Tuesday.

To thwart attempts of pro freedom protests the law enforcing authorities have imposed restriction in parts of Srinagar city and restive areas of South Kashmir districts.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitaries have been deployed in deployed in restive areas of south Kashmir and parts of old Srinagar city.

Shops, commercial establishments and educational institutions including schools and colleges are closed a cross Kashmir and passengers transport services have been completely hit all over valley.—RK