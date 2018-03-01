Shutdown in Hajin, Tral against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has urged the international human rights organizations to play their role in securing immediate release of Kashmiri political prisoners, facing endless agonies in different jails in and outside of Kashmir Valley.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiri political prisoners are even deprived of the basic facilities guaranteed under the Geneva Conventions including fair trial. The leaders termed the decision of the authorities to shift prisoners from Central Jail Srinagar to various jails outside the Valley as highly autocratic and condemnable.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement demanded impartial investigation into the custodial killing of a detained youth, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan by International Criminal Tribunal. An APHC delegation comprising Muhammad Rafiq Owasi, Mudasir Ahmed Butt and Talib Hussain visited the bereaved family of Mushtaq Chopan and expressed solidarity with them.

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, in her statement said that Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan was killed in a fake encounter. She also paid homage to the people of Hajin for showing resilience against the illegal Indian occupation.

Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has revealed before a court in New Delhi that he is subjected to mental torture through wayward questions by the health authorities whenever he is taken to any hospital for check-up. A DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned this attitude towards Shabbir Shah, who is presently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continued in Hajin, Tral and Aripal areas of Bandipora and Pulwama districts against the killing of two youth by the Indian forces. All shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed while public transport was off the road. The troops killed a youth in the firing during a cordon and search operation in Hajin, while another youth, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, was killed in custody in Tral area of Pulwama.

Members of non-governmental organizations, media fraternity and human rights activists took out a candle march in Ramban town to express solidarity with the Kathua rape and murder victim, Aasifa Bano.

The demonstrators demanded stern punishment to the culprits. The eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano was abducted, raped and murdered by a Special Police Officer of Indian police, Deepak Khajuria, in Heera Nagar area of Kathua district, last month.—KMS