Shutdown against killings continues in North Kashmir

Srinagar

Complete shutdown is being observed on the second consecutive day, today, in Langate, Handwara and Zaengeer areas of North Kashmir over killing of two youth by the troops.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road. The mobile internet services and class work in schools and colleges are suspended in Handwara in Kupwara. Meanwhile, the Sopore town is also observing a shutdown as cordon and search operation is going on in the town.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a liberation leader, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi from Bemina in Srinagar and lodged him at police station, Batamaloo, in Srinagar.

Indian police also arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza outside his residence in Islamabad town and put him under detention.

He was scheduled to leave for Srinagar to attend a programme at Khanqahe Moulah.—KMS