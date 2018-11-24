Shushma not to attend Kartarpur ceremony due to ‘prior commitments’

Staff Reporter

New Delhi

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday promptly responded to her Pakistani counterpart’s invitation to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, saying she cannot attend the event due to “prior commitments”.

Thanking the foreign minister for the invitation, Swaraj said in a letter sent to the Foreign Office: “Due to my prior commitments, including election campaign scheduled in the state of Telangana on that day, I would not be able to travel to Kartarpur Sahib.”

With four days remaining till the historic groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that he has extended an invitation to Swaraj to attend the ceremony.

According to a tweet by Qureshi, an invitation was also sent to the chief minister of India’s Punjab province, Capt Amarinder Singh, and Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 28 and the groundbreaking will be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to an earlier tweet by the foreign minister.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the foreign minister said “Pakistan’s positive attitude and sincerity of intentions are there for the world to see”.

Qureshi in the statement also issued a reminder that Prime Minister Khan in his inaugural speech had invited India to sit down for talks and the policy is still in place today.

The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur to Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of revered saint Baba Guru Nanak, is situated, according to the Times of India.

Share on: WhatsApp