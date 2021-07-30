Shura Hamdard urges to club Zakat, Qarz-e-Hasna and Ehsaas Program

Renowned economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui has said that in-order to create jobs government should link Zakat, Qarz-e-Hasna and Ehsas Program to provide small loans to skilled workers.

He was speaking as a guest speaker at an online Shura Hamdard Karachi meeting presided over by Justice (r) Haziq-ul-Khairi titled “Budget 2021-22: possibilities and expectations” held recently. Mrs. Sadia Rashid, the President of Shura Hamdard also attended the meeting via Zoom from Hamdard Corporate Head Office.

Dr Siddiqui said: “The budget 2021-22 is a deficit budget. Prior to the presentation, the provinces were asked not to fully allocate the funds they had received for the NFC award but to save Rs 570 billion to reduce the federal government’s budget deficit.

The provinces did not comply with the directive, which resulted in budget deficit in advance.”

“Now the result is that out of Rs 7900 billion, Rs 3400 billion will be paid to the provinces under NFC Award and out of the remaining Rs 4500 billion, Rs 3000 billion will be paid as interest on loans while the remaining Rs 1500 billion will be spent on defense.

The federal government has no choice but to seek additional loans in order to manage other departments,” he said.

Col (r) Mukhtar Butt said: “Budget with deficits cannot be people-friendly. Such budgets offer no relief to general population. Government has to take drastic steps to increase the tax net rather than imposing more tax on existing taxpayers.”

Cdre. (r )Sadeed Anwar Malik said: “Domestic tourism should be encouraged before attracting foreign tourists. There should be improvements in existing tourism facilities at tourism destinations.

Country’s judicial system needs reforms. If we manage to do that, there will be a visible improvement in all aspects of our administration.”

Mrs. Sadia Rashid offered her condolences on the demise of close associates of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, Ms. Lily Ann D’Silva (former Vice President of Madinah Al-Hikmah) and Mohammad Aslam Khan (Program Manager Shura Hamdard Peshawar). On this occasion, prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the deceased and for the bereaved.

In concluding remarks, Justice (R) Haziq-ul-Khairi thanked the guest speaker Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui and all the members of Shura Hamdard Karachi for their participation and said that this was an important topic on which the meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi was held. After which the meeting officially ended.