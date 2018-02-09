Shura Hamdard for uniform education system, syllabus

Staff Reporter

While addressing monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Sirohey and other members of Shura Hamdard said that education and ethics are the basic need for success of nations but unfortunately our governments neglected it since Pakistan came in to being.

The opinion of Quaid and Hakim Mohemmad Said were that the ethics are very necessary for building nation and it should be added to our syllabus but unfortunately education has become trade today. The European nations were educated by the Muslim till fifteenth century.

They have injected the bad things and short-comes of their society to us and today our ethics and social life is ruined due to adopting all this. It is necessary to have uniform educational system and syllabus in the country and the syllabus must contain Islamic social teachings and ethics in it, so that our youngsters can become good Muslims and responsible citizens.

National president of Shura Hamdard Mrs. Sadia Rashid also highlighted the need of ethics and character building in the syllabus to bring positive change in the society and to have a better future of Pakistan.

The topic of Ijlas was “Ibtadaie aur aala taleemi nisab man ikhlaqi aqdar par mushtamil asbaq ki shamoliyat”. M. Aurangzaib Awan, Prof. Niaz Erfan, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Sanaullah Akhter, Prof. B. A. Shaikh, M. Tariq Shaheen, Zahid Ali Qureshi, G. H. Anjum Khokhar, Hk. Bashir Bhairvi, S. M. Tanvir and Zafar Alam also added their valuable views on the topic and said that about 20 commissions have been shaped for better education in Pakistan since freedom but still no practical betterment or activity observed in the field.