Shura Hamdard members express grief over demise of Justice Khairi

Shura Hamdard members from all chapters expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Speaker Shura Justice (r) Haziq-ul-Khairi during a combined online condolence and memorial reference, held yesterday at Hamdard Corporate Head Office, presided over by Ms. Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. The Karachi chapter members attended the proceedings in person, whereas members from different locations joined virtually through the Zoom platform. The attendees prayed to Allah for forgiveness and blessings upon the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sadia Rashid expressed that the late Haziq-ul-Khairi was a remarkable and esteemed judge, who held prestigious positions such as Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court, Judge of the Sindh High Court, Ombudsman of Sindh, and Principal of Sindh Muslim Law College.

Prof. Dr. Fakhar-ul-Islam, Speaker Shura Hamdard Peshawar, said the deceased was a wise and far-sighted member of the Shura who set a benchmark for the highest judicial standards within the Shura Hamdard proceedings. His memory will endure in academic circles for a long time. May Allah bestow upon him the highest degree of closeness and grant him paradise.

General (r) Moinuddin Haider, former Governor of Sindh،said that Haziq-ul-Khairi’s proficiency and remarkable acumen in administrative affairs had enabled him to carve out a niche for himself in his illustrious judicial career. Acknowledging his exceptional traits and virtues, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said had handpicked him to lead as Chairman of Shura Hamdard. Haziq-ul-Khairi upheld Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s punctuality tradition.

Zafar Iqbal said that Haziq-ul-Khairi (r) was a man of unimpeachable integrity, unwavering courage, and unassailable principles. As the Chief Justice of the Federal Sharia Court, he remained steadfast in his commitment to upholding the sanctity and honour of the court and never shied away from speaking up for justice and impartiality. Moreover, the deceased was a patriotic individual who harbored deep-seated affection for his country and its people.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan stated that the world is a realm of mortality, and all living beings must inevitably experience death, as mentioned in the Holy Quran. Regrettably, Haziq-ul-Khairi’s demise has resulted in the loss of a prominent scholar and legal expert in the country.

Dr. Rizwana Ansari said that the late Haziq-ul-Khairi’s contributions are not limited to the legal profession alone. He was also a prolific writer and literary intellectual.

By highlighting his noteworthy accomplishments, we can provide aspiring young minds of the nation with influential role models to emulate.

Umar Zaheer Mir, a member of Shura Hamdard Lahore, informed the attendees that the Women Protection Bill was drafted by Justice (r) Haziq-ul-Khairi. The ideal approach to safeguard the valuable legacy of our forefathers and elders is to actualize their desires and aspirations.

Dr. Amjad Ali Jafari, Cdre (r) Sadid Anwar Malik, Mian Muhammad Akram, Musrat Akram, Ibnul Hasan Rizvi, Prof. Dr. Shaheen Habib, Sana Ghori, Prof. Dr. Khalida Ghous, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Khalid, Dr. Akhlaq Ahmad, and former Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University, Professor Dr. Hakeem Abdul Hannan, were among the speakers at the event. The condolence reference was moderated by deputy speaker, Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt.