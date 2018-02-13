Shura calls for Day of Morality in country

Speaking at a meeting of Shura Hamdard, organized by the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, to discuss the theme: “Inclusion of the subject of morality in curricula of primary an higher education,” Dost Mohammed Faizi, former Sindh minister said that keeping in view the cor-ruption, mismanagement and moral degradation rampant in Pakistani society, it was necessary to hold a “Day of Morality” in the country and that day should be fixed on January 9, the birthday of Hakim Mohammed Said, who not only had launched a ‘movement of voice of morality but also brought out a magazine: “Voice of Morality” to promote cause of morality and moral conduct necessary to make Pakistan a peaceful and pros-perous Islamic state.

The meeting was held on Sunday, chaired by Jus-tice (Rtd) Haziqul Khairi at a local club in which participants unanimously recommended and called for a ‘Day of Morality’ in the country. The need of moral conduct’s advancement in the country is felt so much at the moment as perhaps never before. Because the crisis of morality has become a threat to economy, stability and unity of the country and challenge for the nation. Patience, endurance and tolerance have now become old tale in our society, he said, adding that elite class and powers that had no interest in moral conduct and their corruption and malpractices rendered nation in a state of moral deterioration as people got affected by the character of rulers. ‘Even so, there is a ray of hope for betterment and that is the presence of thinkers and think tanks like Hamdard Shura in our country which is no doubt promising as a society, having thinkers in its fold, can ever be failed, he asserted.

Zafar Iqbal, President Defense Residents Society, said that moral conduct, good education and in-struction were true ways to make a nation devel-oped and prosperous. Lessons on morality, good physical training and basic information about sex and self-protection should be made a part of cur-riculum, he added.

Prof. Dr. Waquar Ahmed Rizvi, who wrote a book, published by the Sindh Text Book Board, on ‘Mo-rality’, said it was ironic that kalashinkov culture has been inducted in Pakistani educational institu-tions and without curbing this culture of morality could not be flourished in educational institutions and society as well.

Engineer Anwarul Haq Siddiqui while emphasiz-ing on professional education said that Pakistani youth needed skills and unless promoting the tech-nical education and training in the country, the youth would not be able to get jobs and poverty, the mother of all social ills, would not be alleviated.

