Shun violence or we will leave party’, TLP Karachi leader warns Saad Rizvi

Head of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in Karachi Razi Hussaini on Thursday warned to leave the party if TLP chief Saad Rizvi refuses to shun support for violent acts.

“Saad Rizvi should shun stubbornness as issues could not be resolved on roads,” he said in a video message and added that if the situation persists then the nation would be disappointed with the TLP chief.

He regretted that several lives were lost owing to mayhem at the country’s roads during the past days and directed the TLP activists to shun protest and approach the party leadership for future plans.

He further asked the head of the TLP negotiating team, Dr Shafiq, to immediately address the issues faced by the party and return to the negotiating table.

Earlier in the day, the Federal cabinet approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act.

According to sources in the cabinet division, the approval from the federal cabinet to place a ban on the TLP was taken through a circulation summary after the interior ministry conveyed a summary in this regard.