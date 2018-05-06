Shun differences for development: Ahsan

Sialkot

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Saturday asked all segments of the country to get united and shun their political differences for national development, prosperity and integrity to make it a stronger Pakistan by ending poverty. He was addressing the participants in the inaugural ceremony of Narowal-Lahore Motorway Link Road, held at Narowal here Saturday.

He said that the PML-N government had successfully implemented its electoral manifesto by delivering in every segment of life, saying that the incumbent government firmly believed in doing politics of peace and serving masses. Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan in 2018 was much better compared with the year 2013. He said that the 2018 general elections would be a referendum against the politics of hate being promoted by the opponents.

He said that masses would again bring the PML-N to power through their votes, due to its performance. Interior Minister said that the national economical parameters were strengthening day-by-day and Pakistan had been included in the list of five fastest growing economies of the world. Ahsan Iqbal urged all politicians and institutions to refrain from making Pakistan an “experimental laboratory”, asking them to come forward, join hands and play their role in strengthening Pakistan further.

He asked political opponents of the PML-N not to indulge themselves in the games which they didn’t know how to play. He termed the continuity of all economical and political policies vital for national peace, democracy and development. He said that Pakistan would also be included in the list of top 25 economies of the world till 2025.—APP