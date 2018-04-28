Shun agitational politics: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Friday said both PTI and PPP have disappointed masses through their negative politics. “Opponents have done nothing, and wasted nation’s valuable time”, he added. In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif said people were fed up with destructive politics of opposition, adding that they wanted development, progress and peace in the country. He stated that elements attempting to create anarchy and chaos had no concern for peoples’ issues. Shabaz urged politicians doing negative politics to sense the gravity of the situation and shun agitational politics in wider national interest. The chief minister said that PML-N is still a popular party of the country which accorded top priority to the national interest.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by President High Court Bar Association Anwaar ul Haq Pannu called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Friday. Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said role of lawyers’ community was pivotal for ensuring the supremacy of law and justice. “Lawyers’ community has rendered numerous sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and independence of judiciary. Lawyers’ community have to play its role more effectively for ensuring justice,” he added. Chief Minister said socio-economic justice was necessary for the development of any society.

“If we want to move Pakistan forward then we would have to ensure the implementation of law and justice. Lawyers’ community will have to play its due role for ensuring justice to the common-man,” he added. Chief minister assured the delegation that problems being faced by the lawyers’ community would be redressed on priority basis.

The delegation include Vice President Ch. Noor Samand, Secretary Hassan Iqbal Warraich, Finance Secretary Hafiz Allah Yar, Senior Lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar. Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah, Secretary Law, Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab and other high-ranking officers were present on the occasion. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of people in a road accident near Jhang.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.