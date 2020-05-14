Shumaila takes oath as DGS, CTI of Sports Cultural wing of PTI

Staff Reporter

Shumaila Siddiqui is a renowned social and political worker from Islamabad. She became an active member of PTI few years back and her untiring efforts for the betterment of Pakistan had led her to become the senior Vice President of the Pakistan Sports and Cultural Federation where she out shined and because of her vast national and international experience proved her mettle and further enhanced the policy and mandate of the party.

Prime minister, Imran khan has always emphasized on the strengthening of tourism and culture industry as this defines the strong value system of a nation, worldwide.

Just a few days back, Shumaila Siddiqui has now taken oath as the Deputy General Secretary (DGS, CTI ) of the Sports and Cultural wing that is the mother body of PTI. She took Oath in person with 17 other members under the leadership of the Party Chief Organizor, Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Niazi, where Wing President, Mr. Shah Zaman Aalam and Joint Secretary Mr. Musaddaq Ghuman and all other members were present too.