Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Federal Secretary Water Resources Shumail Ahmed Khawaja on Tuesday has said that the entire nation was taking part in the spirited fundraising campaign in order to construct new dam and that spirit matched the national spirit of 1947, when Pakistan came into being and 1965, during war against India.

He said this while addressing the members of the District Bar Association (DSA) Sialkot at the Allama Iqbal Bar Hall, here.

