Shujat submits papers for NA-65 by-election

LAHORE : Nomination papers of President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Chaudhry Shujat Hussain were filed for NA-65 Talagang bye-election as joint candidate of the PML and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Earlier from the said constituency, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was elected with heavy majority who later vacated the seat.

Ch Shujat Hussain enjoys support of leaders and workers of both parties, former parliamentarians as well as notables of the area and prominent personalities of all spheres of life and the people.

Nomination papers of Ch Salik Hussain have also been field for this seat as an alternate candidate.

At the time of filing of the nomination papers, large number of leaders of PML and PTI, local body’s representatives and notables of the area were present who heartily welcomed Ch Shujat Hussain like personality contesting election from the constituency and said that everyone will fully support him and Insha-Allah he will win with heavy majority.

