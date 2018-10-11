Shujat stresses need for boosting Pak-Norway bilateral trade

LAHORE : President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has stressed the need for boosting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Norway.

The PML President stated this while talking to Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Kjell-Gunner Erikson and First Secretary Mr Jørn who called on him and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here on Thursday.

During the meeting of Norwegian Envoy with the PML leaders, various issues of bilateral interest and international matters came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Norwegian Envoy Mr. Kjell-Gunner Erikson said that his government wants to improve relations with government of Pakistan and also on diplomatic level. He said Pakistan has great name in the region and people of Norway like Pakistan very much.

