Shujat for registering abduction case against Chief Minister, Law Minister

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has strongly condemned Majlis-i-Wahdatul Musalmeen Deputy Secretary General Nasir Abbas Sheerazi advocate and said that the Majlis leaders has leveled his abduction allegation against Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah as such case should be registered against both of them.

In a statement issued here today (Thursday), Ch Shujat Hussain has demanded forthwith recovery of Nasir Abbas Sheerazi and said thatit has been stated that Nasir Abbas Sheerazi has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against Rana Sanaullah and yesterday armed men in police uniform forcibly abducted and carried him in double cabin vehicle when he was going with his family members in WAPDA Town Lahore which is highly regrettable.

He said further that the present rulers of Punjab have always tattered the Constitution, law and human rights into pieces like they had done massacred 16 innocent people and injured dozens of unarmed persons through police in broad daylight in Model Town Lahore that is before everyone, their blood is still crying for justice, if the culprits responsible for Model Town tragedy had been punished sternly according to the law then they would not have been targeting their opponents through police and administration so far.

Originally published by NNI