Shujat , Elahi pledge to work for country’s progress

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi in their messages of felicitations on Eid-ul-Adha have said that on this auspicious occasion pledge be made to work for national progress and prosperity with renewed determination, spirit and enthusiasm so that not only every people of every segment and field get equal opportunities of prosperity, justice and progress within the country but should have prestigious position in the international community.

They further said that today refreshing memory of great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail we should not forget our elders, mothers and sisters who offered every sacrifice for the creation of Pakistan and also tributes should also be paid quite heartily to those who even offered sacrifices of their lives for safeguarding and defending this God-given country, we should also salam to the families of who embraced martyrdom and include those relatives, neighbours and the residents of the locality not offering sacrifice of animals in our Eid happiness and celebrations.

They said despite all hostile tactics of internal and external enemies we are celebrating Eid today.

