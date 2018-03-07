Shujat blames N-League of pre-poll rigging

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain has said that PML (N) -League has planned worst pre-poll rigging through bureaucracy, they have started it by getting done delimitation of their choice.

The PML chief in a statement on Tuesday said that 30 percent impact of delimitation takes place prior to the elections, if delimitation are to be got done by their own servants then they win the elections by sitting in home.

“We had stated in the beginning that electoral reforms are inevitable prior to holding of elections otherwise under the old system only the rigger will win” he said.