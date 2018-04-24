Shujaat’s pessimism

AS the country is all set to mark the first ten years of continuation of democratic set-up in a matter of few weeks, it is not understandable as to why certain elements especially belonging to political circles are casting doubts on the timely conduct of next general election which indeed is vital for country’s future. The one who has now raised suspicions on the conduct of polls is the PML (Q) Chief Ch Shujaat Hussain, who in a statement on Sunday, said that he does not see polls being held in current environment.

Indeed Ch Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician known for his political acumen and understanding of issues but one fails to understand why he is not seeing the timely polls when all the matters in the run up to the election are going smoothly. Both the opposition and the government are currently engaged in negotiations for installation of the caretaker set-up that we expect will be completed with consensus before the expiry of incumbent government’s term. Similarly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is going ahead with the delimitation of constituencies and is expected to complete the process in stipulated time. Furthermore Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on more than one occasion has expressed the commitment to ensure timely election, something that was also appreciated by PML (N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. In fact, in the run up to Senate elections also, such kind of doubts and rumours were spread in order to create an environment of uncertainty but most importantly that process was completed as per schedule and we have no doubt in saying that the process of next general election will also be completed on time provided the political parties practically demonstrate their commitment to the cause of democracy while rising above any political expediency. In fact any delay in polls will not be in the interest of any political party or the future of democratic set-up. Thus, we expect that political parties, the ECP and the judiciary will fulfil their responsibilities for smooth, fair and transparent conduct of next poll in such a manner that nobody could raise fingers on its credibility in the post-election scenario.

