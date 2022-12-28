Shujaat’s advice

WITH his words and actions, PML (Q) leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has always proved to be a genuine seasoned politician.

He is a voice of reason and that is why his words on country’s situation always draw attention.

Talking to the media men on Tuesday, Ch Shujaat stressed for political stability to save Pakistan, urging all political parties to put national interest before party interest.

There is no denying that the country at present is passing through a very difficult phase both in terms of economic and security situation.

Fears are openly being expressed by the experts about the country close to a default whilst the recent acts of terrorism in the country clearly indicate that the terrorists are once again regrouping.

The current situation warrants complete consensus amongst the political parties as suggested by the PML-Q leader in order to effectively handle the complex situation.

Ch Shujaat also very rightly pointed out that many forces want to damage the country’s interests to establish the Indian hegemony in the region.

It is time for the political parties to learn from their follies and listen to the saner voices to take the country in the right direction.

Since Ch Shujaat enjoys good reputation in the political circles, we will suggest that he must lead the efforts to bring both the PDM and the PTI to the table of negotiations.

This process of pointing fingers at each other and victimizing the opponents must come to an end, otherwise, any effort to bring economic stability and improve security situation would not bear any fruit.

Addressing a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also made a positive statement inviting the PTI to return to the Assemblies for discussion on reforms including electoral ones.

Indeed Parliament is the only platform where the parties cannot only raise but can also address their grievances or concerns.

Whilst shunning the course of street protest, it will be better for the PTI to demonstrate maturity in its conduct and return to Parliament.

Elections are due next year and before that the PTI should be part of consultations aimed at ensuring the next polls are genuinely held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

This will be the best service to the nation which will bring long-term stability.